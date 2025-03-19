Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 686,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.