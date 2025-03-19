Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 3,758 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. New Street Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

