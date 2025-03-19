Bank of Marin Acquires Shares of 1,484 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

