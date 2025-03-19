Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

