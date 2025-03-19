T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $260.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

