Bank of Marin Purchases 391 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

