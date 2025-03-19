VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

