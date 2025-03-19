Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,453 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 0.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Trading Down 0.6 %

JD stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

