1,327 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

