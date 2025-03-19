Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

