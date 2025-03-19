Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 88,166 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

