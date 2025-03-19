PDS Planning Inc Purchases 23,318 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 418.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sony Group by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 734,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 581,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 116,472 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SONY opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.