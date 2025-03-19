Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

