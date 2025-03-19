Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

GEHC opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.