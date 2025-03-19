iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,201,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 986,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

