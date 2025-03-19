Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.23 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after buying an additional 214,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after buying an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

