PDS Planning Inc Sells 387 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

