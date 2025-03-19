Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,633 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,131,000 after buying an additional 101,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,790,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

