First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $31.19 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Bankshares Inc cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

