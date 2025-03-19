Algebris UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,138 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,151.50.

GWW stock opened at $974.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,043.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,076.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

