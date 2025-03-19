iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1212 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a 94.3% increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

