Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

