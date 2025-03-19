Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,250 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 433% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,359 call options.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

