Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 59,509 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 47,208 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. China Renaissance lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Baidu
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Baidu Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.