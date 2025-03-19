The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Insider Sells $30,109.83 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $30,109.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $732,568.05. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GAP Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of GAP as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAP. Argus upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

