Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 237,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 142,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.06.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
See Also
