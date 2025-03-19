XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 24,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 351,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

XCHG Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

