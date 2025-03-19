Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. 564,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 612,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 11.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$50,750.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$30,609.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 790,900 shares of company stock valued at $660,249. Corporate insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.