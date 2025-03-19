HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.570-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

