Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 849,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 598,190 shares.The stock last traded at $64.28 and had previously closed at $64.17.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

