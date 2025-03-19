VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,959 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.