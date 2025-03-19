VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,959 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of ESGV opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
