VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $189.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average of $196.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

