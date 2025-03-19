127,762 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

