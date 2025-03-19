Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tidemark LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

