Staked USD0 Price Hits $0.96 (USD0++)

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Staked USD0 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. Staked USD0 has a total market cap of $293.07 and $30.92 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Staked USD0 has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Staked USD0 alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,392.61 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,960.79 or 0.99393503 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Staked USD0 Profile

Staked USD0 was first traded on May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 917,033,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official message board is usual.money/blog. Staked USD0’s official website is usual.money. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Buying and Selling Staked USD0

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 917,337,945.99241214. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.9603491 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $31,145,675.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked USD0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked USD0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staked USD0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked USD0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.