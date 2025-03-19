MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of MEGI opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.96.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
