Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 4.5% increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 187.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

