Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 46.48 Per Share

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.48 ($0.60) per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 440.5% increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $8.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON TGA opened at GBX 478.72 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 429.80 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 636.50 ($8.27). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 529.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.51.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

