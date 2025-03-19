Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 46.48 Per Share

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.48 ($0.60) per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 440.5% increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $8.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON TGA opened at GBX 478.72 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 429.80 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 636.50 ($8.27). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 529.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.51.
About Thungela Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.