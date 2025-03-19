MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Position Reduced by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,707 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 1.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $283.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.