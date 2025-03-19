Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVGE opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $471.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

