MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $181.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

