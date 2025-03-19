Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target to GBX 92

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 98 ($1.27) to GBX 92 ($1.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

Genel Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON GENL opened at GBX 62.38 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 57.10 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects.

