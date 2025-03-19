Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,425 ($31.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Computacenter Trading Up 2.8 %

CCC opened at GBX 2,662 ($34.61) on Tuesday. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,004 ($39.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,209.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,287.53.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. Analysts expect that Computacenter will post 187.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

