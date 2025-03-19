4,624 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

