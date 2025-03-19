ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Raised to “Hold” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

OGS opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

