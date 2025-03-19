Credit Capital Investments LLC Invests $331,000 in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Campbell Soup comprises 0.4% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPB

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.