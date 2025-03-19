Decagon Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 432,486 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 432,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,232,000. Smartsheet accounts for about 8.8% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,736,206.05. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,577.02. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.