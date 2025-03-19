Decagon Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Malacca Straits Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Malacca Straits Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

MLACU stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.20.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.