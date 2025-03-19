Decagon Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 618,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. Range Capital Acquisition comprises 2.3% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,951,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RANGU stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18.

Range Capital Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

