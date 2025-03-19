Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

